Stellar Blade director explains how the PS5 action game is really an RPG: "Depending on what you choose, you can change your Eve"

You might have already been won over by Stellar Blade's ultra-stylish action and even more stylish protagonist, but the director has now delved deeper into the roleplaying side of things, explaining how "you can change your Eve."

"There are multiple choices that you choose from the beginning," game director Hyung-Tae Kim tells Gamesradar+ via a translator. "With the sword, you get to attack guard, deflect, and so on. But then you take these and go more in-depth, to be able to lead the situation to your advantage. That's the gameplay we pursued."

Kim also mentions that an expanded skill tree allows for more modifications, and "hidden ingredients" can turn main gal Eve into either a "speedier character," a "more recovery-centered" fighter, or a "defense-centered" one. Throw in some offensive items and a ranged attack, and it's clear that Stellar Blade isn't just your typical slash-to-win affair. "Depending on what you choose, you can change your Eve," says Kim.

That level of modification extends to the challenge, too. Kim explains that you can "control the difficulty setting," but even if you keep Stellar Blade on its default mode, the game has "systematically supported features" that can get you across the finish line. I'm guessing that probably includes the broken builds that are a fun feature in practically every Souls-adjacent game nowadays.

Elsewhere, the director cited Sekiro, Bayonetta, and especially Nier Automata as inspirations for the game, which is evident by the acrobatic combat that has Eve effectively flip-kicking everything in sight. The internet's Nier comparisons didn't faze Kim, despite the two game's substantial differences, since he's apparently a massive Yoko Taro fan himself.

Stellar Blade is launching on April 26