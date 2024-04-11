Stellar Blade dev a bit "scared" by diehard fans who've somehow already put 50 hours into the PS5 action RPG: "Please go easy on the demo"

Many of you have been enjoying the Stellar Blade demo on the PS5, so much so that the developers would like you to "please go easy" as they're "scared."

Shift Up has taken to Twitter to thank fans for all the love they've shown Stellar Blade so far, especially the demo. To enjoy the game properly, though, the developer suggests you go "easy" on the demo. "50+ hours of demo play...we're scared!" they say.

The basics of the demo on offer are that you play as a member of the 7th Airborne squad called Eve, who goes to Earth to help reclaim it from a foe called the Naytiba. Upon arriving at a once-thriving city called Eidos 7, you'll go through a tutorial to get to grips with everything before tackling the start of the game and a boss fight – one that we beat over 20 times, may we add.

Why are people burning hours on the action RPG? We could say 'game good' and call it that, but there's more to it. The Stellar Blade director, Hyung-Tae Kim, suggested players shun the viral NSFW 'skin suit' and wear clothes "as much as possible," since wearing the aforementioned suit basically puts the game on hard mode as you don't have any shields.

Naturally, everyone took that as a challenge, so the community has been busy nailing boss runs without taking damage while wearing the, you guessed it, skin suit. After all, a lack of shields doesn't matter if you don't get hit.

Also, even in demo form, Stellar Blade draws high praise in tech analysis for excellent 60 FPS performance and 4K resolution modes.