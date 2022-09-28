Steam sale dates revealed alongside changes to seasonal sales schedule

Valve has announced the dates for its upcoming Steam sales as well as a change to the schedule that will see one major seasonal sale dropped and a new one added.

Starting in 2023, the Lunar New Year Sale, which is typically held in late January, will be replaced with the Spring Sale. The first of these will take place from March 16 to 23.

"The addition of a Spring Sale was a popular request from our developer and publisher community," Valve says in a blog post (opens in new tab). "It will allow us to create more space between our four major seasonal sales and provide more opportunities throughout the year for developers to expand and execute their discounting calendar."

Valve goes on to say that its Lunar New Year promotional event was "often much too close to the December holiday sale period". The company believes many publishers will still offer discounts on titles around the Lunar New Year but thinks that having more time between these big sales is the best thing for fans.

The next major seasonal event, the Autumn Sale, will be kicking off in just a few months' time, on November 22 to 29. This will be followed by the Winter Sale, which is scheduled for December 22 to January 5. As always, expect hefty discounts on hundreds of games on these dates and prepare to add to that ever-expanding backlog.

There's good news if you're patiently waiting to take your Steam library on the go as Valve recently announced its shipping Steam Deck reservations at "an accelerated pace" and has begun fulfilling Q4 reservations ahead of schedule.

Got a gaming rig but not sure what to play? We've got you covered with our guide to the best PC games.