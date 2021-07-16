Steam Deck website Easter egg pokes fun at the "SteamPal" leak

The Steam Deck website has an Easter egg that proves Valve isn't afraid of making a few jokes at its own expense, even when it comes to leaks.

If you head to the official site's software page , then scroll down to the section with the heading "A new Steam operating system," you'll see it ends with a linked passage saying "Hold on to your butts!" Click the text, which is a reference to Samuel L. Jackson's famous line in Jurassic Park, and a new subsection will roll out with another Jurassic Park reference to go more in-depth on how Steam Deck uses a Linux operating system. OK, so it was a UNIX system in the movie, but close enough.

The fold-out Linux section is illustrated with an image of two people looking at an old CRT computer monitor with a very familiar, very Hollywood-looking computer interface. It's another Jurassic Park reference, but we need to go deeper. On the side of the screen is a picture of the G-Man from Half-Life looking smug and smoking a pipe, and there are some sticky notes above and below his picture.

The top sticky note demonstrates where the Steam Deck logo - a semicircle surrounding a smaller circle - comes from: it's just the Steam logo with the left bit chopped off. I feel silly for not realizing that already, but moving on. The second note has the words "Steam Pal" crossed out and "Steam Deck" circled, and the third has "Todo: Delete 6.js" written on it. Those are both references as well, but not to Jurassic Park: the first solid indications of Steam working on a handheld device arrived via datamine back in May , when data trawlers noticed references to something called "SteamPal" in a Steam UI file named 6.js.

Major props to Valve for staging a whole photo shoot just to make fun of itself for leaving some data out where it shouldn't have. You still have time to get your Steam Deck pre-order in, though the servers have been struggling ever since they opened earlier today.