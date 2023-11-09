Steam Deck OLED is coming with a better screen and battery life

Steam Deck OLED has been revealed.

The updated mobile console sports an HDR OLED screen, 30-50% better battery life, and faster WiFi downloads thanks to the addition of a Wifi 6E card. Valve says Steam Deck OLED is also 30g lighter than the original model and will run cooler thanks to a bigger fan and updated thermals. Other than that, there doesn't seem to be any significant internal upgrades over the LCD model, and the two handhelds look almost identical at first blush.

"Steam Deck’s HDR OLED display is designed from the ground up for gaming, with striking contrast, brilliant clarity, and a larger picture," reads the description on Steam. "With more colors, pure blacks, and amazing motion rendition, you’ll see your games in a new light."

Notably, the 64GB and 512GB Steam Deck LCD models are being phased out with the launch of Steam Deck OLED. Those models will be permanently discounted and will only be available until Valve runs out of stock.

The 512GB Steam Deck OLED costs $549 while the 1TB version is $649. The 64GB LCD model is now $349 while supplies last and the 512GB LCD handheld is $449, again, just until they're all snapped up and removed from Valve's storefront. The existing 256GB LCD model will stay in production with a price drop, serving as the new entry level option at $399.

Finally, there's a Limited Edition 1TB Steam Deck OLED with a red and black colorway. Stock on that model is "highly limited" and only available in the US and Canada. All models are available to ship starting November 16.

