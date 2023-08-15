Our favorite underrated rom-com series returns this month – and there's still time to catch up

Starstruck season 3, the latest installment of the BBC and Max rom-com series, finally has an official release date – and it's later this month.

The third season of the show, created by and starring comedian Rose Matafeo, will arrive on the UK's BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on August 28. The first two seasons got US releases on Max, but there's no Stateside release date for round three yet.

The series charts the heartwarming, heartbreaking, and tumultuous relationship between Jessie (Matafeo), a perpetually broke New Zealander trying to make a home in London, and Tom (Nikesh Patel), an A-list movie star, who have a drunken one night stand on New Year's Eve.

Matafeo announced the release date on her Instagram, sharing a first-look image at the new season. Her character Jessie appears to be in a bridesmaid's dress, while her best friend and flatmate Kate (Emma Sidi) seems to be the bride. Jessie looks anxious, though, while Tom is looking over at her somewhat wistfully from a distance, implying that it's not going to be smooth sailing for the duo – but when has it ever been?

Set two years after the events of season 2, it seems like a lot has changed in Jessie and Tom's lives. Matafeo is also making her directorial debut in the new season, and Doctor Who's John Simm has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

While we wait for Starstruck season 3 to arrive on our screens, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.