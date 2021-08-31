Starfield PS5 is not happening according to Bethesda and Microsoft.

As spotted by VGC , senior vice president of global marketing at Bethesda Pete Hines and the general manager of Xbox’s marketing Aaron Greenberg took to Twitter on August 30 to dispel the rumors that Starfield was also coming to PS5, following a misunderstanding during a Bethesda Gamecom 2021 stream .

Starfield will be an launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022. Game Pass members can play it day one as well on Xbox & PC. I know we have said this all before and none of that has or will change. pic.twitter.com/CcNBcOKBegAugust 30, 2021 See more

During the stream, on the topic of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda , Pete Hines mentioned that "there are going to be [some Bethesda games] that you’re not going to be able to play on PlayStation." Moving onto the topic of the studio’s upcoming RPG Starfield, Hines also stated that "it was announced as a thing that’s an Xbox exclusive, I don’t know if I would go so far as to say you’re done ever playing stuff on PlayStation. But again, I don’t know the answer to that right now."

This last comment caused some Bethesda fans to begin speculating that this meant Starfield would eventually also come to PS5 , however as Hines and Greenberg’s tweets clarified, Starfield is still an Xbox exclusive and that this fact has not and will not change.

Starfield was first unveiled to the world during Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 2021 showcase - after unfortunately leaking just hours before - and is set to release on Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S and PC on November 11, 2022. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one of its release.