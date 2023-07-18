Stardew Valley creator teases new items and "secrets" in 1.6 update

The creator of Stardew Valley has given fans of the farming sim a small hint as to what to expect in the next update.

Taking to Twitter earlier today on July 18, developer Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) simply tweeted: "Coming in Stardew Valley 1.6…" along with five small hints. These hints are: "new festival," "new items," "more dialogues," "secrets," and "???" - literally, Barone is keeping the final hint a mystery for now.

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6...-new festival-new items-more dialogues-secrets-???July 17, 2023 See more

It feels like we've been waiting for the Stardew Valley 1.6 update for a while now. The last major update we got for the cozy sim was the 1.5 update which was released back in 2020 and gave players a lot of new exciting features, including new locations, new NPCs, new events, new mini-games and so much more.

Understandably, players are eager for another sizeable update for the farming sim, but you shouldn't get your hopes up too high, as Barone has already said that the Stardew Valley 1.6 update "won't be huge” .

As for when we should expect Stardew Valley 1.6, unfortunately Barone has been just as vague about this too, previously telling players that the Stardew Valley 1.6 update will release "when it's ready" . We do however know that it is set to be a modding-focused update , so Stardew Valley modders will soon have a host of new features to play around with.

When they're not keeping Stardew Valley players happy, Barone is busy working away on not one but two new games . We know that one of these projects is the upcoming Haunted Chocolatier , but we don't yet know what else the developer is working on. Here's hoping both new games are just as fun as Stardew Valley.