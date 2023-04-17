Stardew Valley 1.6 is on the way, offering a modding-focused update

By Hope Bellingham
ConcernedApe is taking a short break from Haunted Chocolatier development

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update is officially on the way, as developer ConcernedApe reveals they're taking a short break from Haunted Chocolatier to focus on the farming sim again.

As revealed via the developer's Twitter account over the weekend: "There is going to be a Stardew 1.6 update." The upcoming update is set to feature "mostly changes for modders" to make the game easier and more powerful to mod, but also some new game content. Before you get too excited though, the developer has already said it'll be "much less" than what we got in the 1.5 update last year.

In the same tweet, developer Eric Barone said they're taking a break from making their upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier in order to focus on the Stardew Valley 1.6 update. However, they also said they'd go right back to the new game once the update was all done. We haven't got a release date for the next ConcernedApe game just yet, but since the developer is still hard at work on it, we don't imagine we'll be getting our hands on it until late 2023 - 2024 at the earliest. 

The last update was got from Barone was in March 2023 when they shared a bite-sized glimpse of Haunted Chocolatier. Unfortunately for those eager to see more of this title, we only got to see some concept art of some of the sweet treats in the game. 

The developer hasn't exactly been totally tight lipped about the whole thing though as so far they've revealed how Haunted Chocolatier's combat will work, that the game will have relationships just like Stardew Valley, and that Diablo 2 has influenced it.  

These aren't the only projects Barone has in the works as the Stardew Valley creator is working on another "new project" besides Haunted Chocolatier

