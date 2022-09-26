The Stardew Valley 1.6 update will release "when it's ready"

The upcoming Stardew Valley 1.6 update doesn't have a firm release date and will release "when it's ready" according to the game's developer.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone (aka ConcernedApe) answered a fan (opens in new tab) who asked if they had a release date in mind for Stardew Valley 1.6 update that was subtly revealed back in June.

Unfortunately, for those who can't wait for the next Stardew Valley update, there isn't a firm release date to count down to yet. According to Barone: "[There's] no target release date... just 'when it's ready," and depending on how much content is being added to the game, as well as how busy Barone is with other projects, this could be soon or could be a ways off yet.

1) no target release date... just "when it's ready"2) 1.5 for mobile is coming and will be out before 1.6September 25, 2022

There is some good news for those who play Stardew Valley on mobile though as, in the same tweet, the developer said: "1.5 for mobile is coming and will be out before 1.6." If you're wondering what kind of content we should expect in the Stardew Valley 1.6 update, Barone previously said that the update "won't be huge" and that it will mostly be a "modding-focused update" with "some new content."

Honestly, we can't blame ConcernedApe for not wanting to add too much to Stardew Valley right now. If you didn't know, the developer is also working on a new game alongside these Stardew Valley updates called Haunted Chocolatier . If this wasn't exciting enough, it was also previously revealed that the Stardew Valley creator is working on another "new project" besides Haunted Chocolatier - what this project will entail is still currently a mystery.