Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has appeared on the official Star Wars website's rundown of Celebration panels

A new Star Wars series has been low-key announced ahead of next month's Star Wars Celebration Anaheim.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, described on the Celebration's website as an animated anthology of shorts, was added to the panel schedule – before subsequently being removed. The panel will take place May 28 and be attended by none other than Dave Filoni – producer of Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, and Ahsoka. The weekend-long event includes appearances from Ewan McGregor, Billie Lourd, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Giancarlo Esposito, as well as a number of other actors, writers, and producers.

Tales of the Jedi is a 35-issue comic book series first published by Dark Horse in 1993 and written by the late Tom Veitch. The comics focused on the Old Republic, with its events taking place thousands of years before the prequels. No other information has been revealed about the upcoming animated show, but we're hoping it's an adaptation of the comic book series.

The latest adaptation in the Star Wars franchise is Obi-Wan, an upcoming Disney Plus show that sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic character. Hayden Christensen is set to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, marking his first on-screen appearance in the Star Wars universe since 2005's Revenge of the Sith. The series takes place some 10 years after the events of Episode III.

Obi-Wan is set to hit Disney Plus on May 27. For more, check out our list of the best upcoming TV shows in 2022.