Obi-Wan Kenobi fan edit turns the Disney Plus series into a two-hour movie

Not every diehard Star Wars fan loved the Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is pretty much par for the course. Though most were thrilled to see Ewan McGregor reprise his iconic role, some seemed to disagree about the plot, the pacing, and whether or not the series was ultimately breaking the Star Wars canon. One fan, however, disliked it enough to cut up all six episodes and turn the series into a 2.5 hour movie – and it's making the rounds online.

Kai Patterson, a filmmaker and Lucasfilm lover, recently posted 'Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Patterson cut (opens in new tab)' to his personal website and made it free to stream. Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the show follows Obi-Wan as he watches over Luke Skywalker on Tatooine and becomes tasked with saving a young Princess Leia from Darth Vader, Obi-Wan's friend-turned-foe.

"The Obi-Wan show, in my opinion, suffered from things that were easily fixable in the script and in the edit," Patterson explained. "Awkward pacing, whole scenes that ultimately amounted to nothing, goofy dialogue and directing choices, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and change what I could."

He added: "I want to be very clear, this is my own artistic interpretation of how these scenes could be strung together to make something that works better for me personally. This is all done as a fan, for the fans, and I am not making any money from it."

To Patterson's credit, Obi-Wan Kenobi was, in fact, originally pitched as a film trilogy. Writer Stuart Beattie told The Direct (opens in new tab) that he had spent a year working on the script before Solo's poor box office performance put an end to any upcoming major motion picture spin-offs.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming now on Disney Plus. And despite Patterson's dislike for the TV series format, a second season is reportedly in the works.

