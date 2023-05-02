Star Wars Jedi: Survivor player accidentally creates the coolest execution in the game

By Hirun Cryer
published

A great execution with a mining cannon makes for brilliant results

A cinematic Star Wars Jedi Survivor screenshot captured on PS5 which shows how vast and expansive the worlds are to explore
(Image credit: Respawn)

A Star Wars Jedi: Survivor player has accidentally stumbled upon the coolest execution animation in the game.

The past weekend has seen heaps of players delving into Respawn's excellent sequel, and discovering neat new features, just like the player below. This Jedi: Survivor player beats a Bedlam Raider by brutally executing them right in front of the mining canon on the Shattered Moon, before pushing them back into the canon's beam to disintegrate them.

Idk if the execution was supposed to look like this, but this is the coolest one I’ve seen yet from r/FallenOrder

The player doesn't know if the execution animation was meant to look like this, and we can't work it out either. The whole thing is probably a combination of a standard execution animation, which just happens to push the Bedlam Raider back into the mining canon's beam to disintegrate them, tying both unique animations together in the process.

Then again, Respawn has done some stellar animation work over the last few years, so this could well be an environmental execution from Cal Kestis. Considering we're yet to find any other environmental executions in Jedi: Survivor though, we can likely just chalk this brilliant animation up to a fantastic coincidence with Cal's placement next to the mining canon.

Yesterday saw Respawn launch its first PC patch for the much-maligned port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. The new patch promises better performance and fewer crashes, which will come as great news to PC players that seriously weren't impressed with Respawn's latest game on PC when it first launched last week.

Check out our extensive Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim canister locations (opens in new tab) guide if you're looking to get Cal the most amount of healing items possible.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.