Star Wars Jedi: Survivor physical editions also require an additional digital download

It looks like physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require an additional digital download before it can be played.

That's according to new images that have popped up on Reddit, intimating that Cal's latest adventure is too big to fit on a single disc, despite being available as a physical copy.

We already knew that it was a chunky sequel – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) on PC takes up an eye-watering 155GB (opens in new tab) – but if you're one of the folks looking to buy a physical edition, you may need to bear this in mind when it comes to planning your play session.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally went gold ahead a few days back (opens in new tab). Several senior staff at developer Respawn began tweeting vague messages of celebration, including senior producer Blair Brown, who tweeted a gif with the words "It's done", indicating that his work on the new sequel is finally done.

Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's launch this month, publisher EA recently revealed when you'll be able to pre-load the game (opens in new tab) so that you can start playing as soon as possible. EA and Steam platforms have a slight advantage – they begin on April 25 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST – while PlayStation and Xbox users can pre-load the game an hour later at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST.

We've already played Respawn's sequel for ourselves, so if you're still not sure if Jedi Survivor is for you, you can see what we thought of protagonist Cal's new adventure in our hefty Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preview (opens in new tab).

Speaking of the Jedi himself: players are already pledging allegiance to mullet Cal (opens in new tab), after Respawn revealed players can customize the hero's look in the sequel and mix and match hairstyles that include the legendary throwback 'do.