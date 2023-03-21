Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans think they've spotted Merrin using the Force in latest trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans have grown curious about series regular Merrin following her appearance in the latest trailer.

Yesterday, EA and Respawn released a new story trailer for Star Wars: Jedi Survivor ahead of its release next month, and in it, we got to see fan-favorite characters Greez and Merrin again as well as a better look at what's changed in the five years between games. There were a lot of exciting things in the trailer, but fans have potentially spotted something that'll please Merrin fans in particular.

As pointed out in a couple of posts over on Reddit, during one part of the story trailer we see Merrin using a staff to fight off a Stormtrooper before then whipping out some magick… or is it? Several users over on Reddit are theorizing that this is actually Merrin using The Force, or maybe even a combination of magick and the Force with help from protagonist Cal Kestis.

"Well, this wasn't magick. Maybe Cal will be teaching her the ways of the Jedi?", one of the posts read, "I think she and Cal are going to work together to combine their powers into something new. The Force and the magick working together," another fan replied. Others have speculated that Merrin may be playable in the Jedi Fallen Order sequel, especially if it means she can use the force similar to Cal.

We already know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has God of War-style AI companions - in the form of newcomer Bode Akuna - so it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Merrin take on this role too. She does appear in a lot of action scenes in the latest trailer after all, plus she did help Cal out in Jedi Fallen Order with that boss battle.