Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on Game Pass through EA Play

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be making its way to Game Pass through the addition of EA Play.

Xbox announced that the game will be available to anyone with an EA Play membership starting on November 10, the day Xbox Series X officially launches. It had been previously announced that the Series X would have EA Play as a part of Game Pass from day one, giving players unprecedented access to a wide variety of EA titles, now including the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Begin your journey Nov. 10 when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order enters The Play List. The galaxy awaits. Find out more here: https://t.co/n68u0OG9NU pic.twitter.com/3pGilGiAtONovember 5, 2020

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sees players taking on the role of a Jedi Padawan who escaped the purge of their order following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. Players must complete their training, learn how to use the force for themselves, and figure out how to master a lightsaber of their very own as they play through the game.

Fallen Order is just one of a wealth of popular EA games that will be available through the collaboration of Game Pass and EA Play, including Battlefield V, Need for Speed: Heat, and Madden NFL 20. EA Play members will be able to access special member-only content, including early trials of new titles and member discounts on EA digital purchases.

There had been much speculation as to whether or not Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be added to the list of EA games that made the cut. Of particular note was a tweet by Game Pass that included a calendar for November with the phrase "use the force" written on it.

Fans can start their Jedi adventure starting on November 10, when the Xbox Series X is finally released.