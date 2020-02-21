Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gets a big discount today - lightsaber gaming has never been better

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bucked the trend of incredibly disappointing Star Wars games to bring us one of the franchise's best titles in years. Strong sales, EA as a publisher, and favorable reviews are all bad news for anyone expecting to see a series of post-release discounts though.

However, Walmart has dusted off one of its classic Holiday deals from last year, to bring the game back down to it's lowest ever price on both PS4 and Xbox One as you can pick up the game for just $39.99 today. That's a saving of $20 which is excellent for this incredibly quiet time of year in Deals Town. It's actually even cheaper than the best Black Friday price.

Our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review called Respawn Entertainment's title, "an endearing adventure that ranks as EA's best Star Wars effort yet." The last few Star Wars titles from EA have generally focused on the multiplayer experience, but Fallen Order is all about a solo (no, not the Han type) campaign mode. We're very much on board with this as at one point a few years back it seemed EA was forgetting about fans of story modes in favor of multiplayer and micro-transactions. Urgh.

Star Wars is still riding a wave at the moment thanks to the positive reception of the game and the huge success of the new The Mandalorian TV show has fans clamoring for the latest Disney Plus bundles. Let's not talk about the mixed reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker though. And it looks like Baby Yoda is going to take over the world soon, or at least an entire aisle of every toy store.

While you're waiting for delivery, you might want to check out our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order tips guide so you can hit the ground running once the game arrives. And you might need it considering there's a bit of a Dark Souls/Sekiro vibe going on with the game, meaning you can't just go wading in blindly, mashing buttons for success. Thankfully there are multiple difficulty options available, so you won't be left sobbing in a corner for long. Not that we do that when playing Dark Souls. Honest.

And if you enjoy the game, recent job listings suggest you might not have to wait long for a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel either.

