Star Wars Battlefront 2 actor announces involvement with Marvel project

Star Wars Battlefront 2 actor Janina Gavankar has announced her involvement in an upcoming Marvel project alongside Uncharted writer Amy Henning.

Announced via an official statement by Marvel , and shared on Gavankar’s Twitter account , the actor - who previously played Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront 2 - will play a role in the upcoming Marvel "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game," which is being developed with Skydance New Media.

In Gavankar’s tweet, the musician and actor shared a link to the announcement and said "I can FINALLY TELL YOU THIS! THIS is what I’ve been so lucky to be a part of." There's no clue yet as to what Marvel IP the new game will be based on however, it looks as if Gavankar may play a vital role in it.

I can FINALLY TELL YOU THIS! THIS is what I’ve been so lucky to be a part of. @Skydance + @amy_hennig x @Marvel = #SkydanceNewMedia https://t.co/XTthJGzcRYOctober 30, 2021 See more

If you’re not familiar with Gavankar’s role as Iden in Battlefront 2, the actor has also appeared in a number of other video games such as in Far Cry 4 as Amita, Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC as Tatai, Tanta Sila in Square Enix’s upcoming game Forespoken , and Lola in Oxenfree developer Night School Studio’s 2019 game Afterparty.

Coincidentally, Gavankar isn’t the only person working on Forespoken that is also involved in this new Marvel game. Amy Henning - who is known as a writer on the Uncharted series as well as on the upcoming Forespoken - will also be working on the game as part of Skydance New Media , a new video game development company that was formed by Henning in 2019 alongside EA veteran Julian Beak.