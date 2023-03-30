Star Trek: Starfleet Academy gets series order at Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has given a series order to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Per the official announcement, the new series will follow the adventures of a brand new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy.

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental, and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor, and devotion to a cause greater than themselves," said co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Noga Landau (Nancy Drew) as part of the announcement.

"The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted," the announcement continues. "Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals, and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the continuously expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount Plus, which includes Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set to begin production in 2024. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 an beyond.