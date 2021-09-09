Star Trek: Picard season 2 gets new trailer and season 3 announced

Star Trek: Picard season 2 officially has a release window – the next installment of the sci-fi show will be arriving on Paramount Plus in February 2022. The announcement came as part of Star Trek Day, when the franchise celebrated its 55th birthday.

A new time-jumping trailer has also been released, which takes us from a dystopian future back to the 21st Century. It also gives us another look at Q, played by John de Lancie, and our first look at the Borg Queen, played by Annie Wersching.

The new 10-episode season sees Patrick Stewart return as retired USS Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard, as he and his team attempt to save the future after time breaks (no pressure, then). The cast also includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. The series takes place 20 years after Picard was last seen on Star Trek: Nemesis.

What's more, it was also announced that the show is coming back for season 3, with the third season officially renewed and expected to premiere sometime in early 2023. And, if that still wasn't enough Trek news for you, we also found out that Star Trek: Discovery season 4 finally has a release date – it will hit the small screen on November 18.