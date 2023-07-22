Here’s a high-octane first look at Star Trek Discovery’s final season

Star Trek Discovery season 5 – the final season of the spacefaring series – is coming in early 2024, and now we have a first look at what Michael Burnham and co. are getting up to.

The five-minute clip, which you can see below, has been released online after first being glimpsed by convention-goers.

The scene sees Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) sucked into space after a tense confrontation. The captain then hitches a ride on a ship travelling at warp speed. She’s then aided by Captain Rayner, who locks in a tractor beam. In a high-octane sequence, Burnham just gets out of dodge before her warp bubble disintegrates.

"Episode one is a wild ride… it sets up the energy this season is going to have," Martin-Green says in a separate first look unveiled at SDCC.

"Episode by episode feels like an ode to old Trek," Blu Del Barrio, who plays Adira Tal, adds.

Red Alert! Here's a thrilling glimpse of what's in store for #StarTrekDiscovery Season 5. ✨ #StarTrek #StarTrekSDCC

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the adventure to come in the final season of #StarTrekDiscovery, premiering 2024!

"There is much adventure yet to come in season five – but today we share the bittersweet news that after 65 incredible episodes with Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, the upcoming season premiering in early 2024 will be our last,” showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise previously said in a joint statement. "No series continues forever, of course, so this day was always going to come. We are forever grateful to have been able to share such an amazing journey with you."

Star Trek animated series Lower Decks also has a release date – it’s coming to Paramount Plus on September 7.

