Star Fox 2 is coming to Switch Online as part of the latest batch of SNES and NES games

The next batch of NES and SNES games coming to Switch Online includes Star Fox 2 , Super Punch-Out!!, and Kirby Super Star. The full selection of new games will go live for Switch Online subscribers on Thursday, December 12, and are as follows:

SNES

Star Fox 2

Super Punch-Out!!

Kirby Super Star

Breath of Fire 2

NES

Journey to Silius

Crystalis

Nintendo unveiled the newest additions to the Switch Online subscription service via Twitter and an announcement trailer showcasing each game. As you can see, Nintendo opted to mix things up a bit with a few household names as well as some more obscure favorites like Journey to Silius and Crystalis.

Star Fox 2 is also available on the SNES Classic as an unlockable, but now anyone with a subscription to Switch Online can revisit the 16-bit classic. Whether you go with the $20 (£18)/year, $8 (£7)/3-month, or $4 (£3.50)/month plan, subscribing to Switch Online will instantly give you access to a robust selection of NES and SNES games.

Two other notable additions to the service are Super Punch-Out!! And the co-op friendly Kirby Super Star. Breath of Fire 2 is a fairly traditional 16-bit RPG, and one that's sure to please the series' cult following.

Journey to Silius is an 8-bit run-and-gunner originally based on the Terminator franchise until the rights fell through, and Crystalis is an ambitious post-apocalyptic RPG and certified cult-classic.

Nintendo recently stopped adding new games every month, instead dropping batches of new games into the Switch Online service at random intervals. As such, it isn't clear when we'll see the next crop of NES and SNES games hit the service.

