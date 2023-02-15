Stalker 2 Ultimate Edition will increase in price as dev tries to keep quality high despite Russian invasion

Stalker 2's Ultimate Edition is increasing in price from later this month.

Earlier today on February 15, Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World took to the game's Twitter account to announce an increase to the sequel's Ultimate Edition. Starting next week on February 21, all pre-orders for the special edition of Stalker 2 will increase from $339.99 to $379.99, or the equivalent in your local currency around the world.

The new price will take effect as of February 21st, 2023. This will only apply to the Ultimate Edition, we still managed to keep the prices of the other editions on the same level.Even a path to the Heart of Chornobyl can be endured with trustworthy gear. Good hunting![4/4]February 15, 2023 See more

You can pre-order the Ultimate Edition right now through the developer's website. GSC Game World writes in the tweets above that the price increase is to keep the quality of the edition at the "desired level during these uneasy times."

If you're unfamiliar with Stalker 2's Ultimate Edition, it's the most expensive variant of the game, even before the price increase. The bundle comes with the game, a steelbook, a sticker pack, a letter from the developer, a Stalker figurine, an art book, zone map, faction patches, and a replica zone permit, military token, and Stalker backpack.

Considering the Kyiv-based GSC Game World has had the Russian invasion of Ukraine to deal with, a $40 price increase for Stalker 2's most expensive edition is hardly an unreasonable ask. The development of Stalker 2 has been directly impacted by the Russian invasion, and in October 2022, GSC Game World announced development of the sequel was on hold, but would continue.

Since then though, we were treated to a Stalker 2 gameplay teaser back in December 2022, which indicates that development has possibly restarted. When Stalker 2 does eventually launch though (at some unknown point in 2023), it won't be sold in Russia, with GSC Game World penning a farewell letter to their Russian audience last year after the initial invasion of Ukraine.

