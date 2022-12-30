New Stalker 2 video teaser shows off characters, combat, and gameplay

Getting a little bit fed up with the wasteland that exists between Christmas and New Year? Well, here's something to get the blood pumping: an all-new trailer for GSC Game World's upcoming horror, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Entitled "Come to Me", the two-and-a-half minute long teaser gives us a lovely long peek at the game's stunning environments, as well as some of the people we'll encounter when the game releases in late 2023.

We also get our first detailed peek at gameplay, too, but why read about it when you can see it for yourself? Check out the gory action below:

The video description doesn't give away much else, I'm afraid. All it says is: "The new trailer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is here. Featuring a huge, borderless open-world and a non-linear story, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 releases on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2023. The game will be available on Game Pass day one"... and that's it.

Stalker 2 was initially scheduled to release in December 2022 but has been delayed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Work on the game has reportedly resumed (opens in new tab) and Steam says the game is set to release in December 2023. If you're keen to get involved and would like to support the devs ahead of release, pre-orders are now open.

Stalker 2 is taking us back to the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, and it has quickly become one of our most anticipated upcoming horror games (opens in new tab). Developer GSC Game World is yet to set a Stalker 2 release date, following a delay caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although we do know that it's set to be a new game for 2023 (opens in new tab). And it's worth getting excited, because everything we've seen of Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl so far indicates a massive step forward from the legendary original trilogy.

Here's everything we know so far about Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. (opens in new tab)