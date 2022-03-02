Stalker 2 development is on hold amid Russian conflict, but "will definitely continue"

The developers of Stalker 2 have pledged to continue work on the game after the conflict with Russia ends.

In a video published earlier today, Ukrainian development team GSC Game World shared what was originally intended to be an update based around the game's motion capture systems, explaining how cutscenes would come together.

Recordings were brought to a halt, however, by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week. The video cuts from footage captured in GSC's mocap studio, to that of the conflict itself, with the developers - based in Kyiv - saying that "our country is forced to fight for existence again."

The video's description explains that community concerns have shifted from questions around when we'll get to see gameplay to those focusing on the team's wellbeing. Answering both questions, GSC says that right now, it is "striving to help our employees and their families to survive."

It also states that "the game development has shifted to the sidelines," but pledges to "definitely continue after the victory."

With the conflict still ongoing, there's no indication of how long GSC or other Ukrainian developers will have their work disrupted. Earlier this week, GamesRadar+ spoke to a number of studios across the country about what it's like for game developers in Ukraine.

Across the world, economic and cultural sanctions are being levelled at Russia. Sports teams are refusing to play against Russia at the international level, and a number of esports organisations have cut ties with the country. Earlier today, the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister called on Sony and Microsoft to ban Russian accounts from their PS5 and Xbox platforms.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, consider donating to The Ukrainian Red Cross, which is providing vital aid on the ground; Doctors Without Borders, which is working with local volunteers and healthcare professionals; and The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine-based English-language newspaper which is keeping the world informed on what's happening on the ground.