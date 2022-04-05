Squid Game season 2 will stream by the end of 2024, hopes creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Squid Game season 2 is likely going to be streaming on Netflix before the end of 2024. Well, if creator-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has anything to do with it, anyway.

The SAG Award-winning Korean thriller's first season, which was released in September 2021, proved a huge hit for the streaming service, surpassing Bridgerton as its most-watched show. Combine that with the fact that it essentially ended on a cliffhanger, it's no surprise that the creatives behind it want to keep riding that wave.

In a new interview with Variety (opens in new tab), Hwang revealed that he has just finished the 25-page treatment of his "violent" adaptation of Umberto Eco's novel Killing Old People Club, and that he's now free to return to South Korea to write the latter's second installment. He also explained that he's looking to premiere it within the next couple of years.

If there's anyone who knows that patience is a virtue, it's Hwang, who first conjured up the idea for Squid Game way back in 2009.

"I knew that maybe in the near future the right time for this time for the material. I waited and waited, and I made like three features," the filmmaker told the publication, noting how he and his team pitched to Netflix after the platform was launched in South Korea in 2016. "When I showed it to my producer, she said 'Yeah, you have to make it in the States, like, in a foreign country, not in Korea, because it's more like a global show."

Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a divorced gambling addict who accepts a mysterious invitation to compete in an exclusive contest. There, it's explained that he and the hundreds of other players can only advance in the process by beating their opponents in levels revolved around classic children's games. And if they don't win each round? Well, there are deadly consequences.

Gong Yoo, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi, Heo Sung-tae, and HoYeon Jung also star.

Squid Game season 1 is available to stream now.