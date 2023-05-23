Square Enix has no plans for Final Fantasy 16 DLC: "It's a one-off game"

Square Enix has revealed that there are no existing plans to create DLC for Final Fantasy 16, although the studio isn't closing any doors just yet.

Speaking to Game Informer, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida stressed that the number one priority at the moment is getting the game into players' hands and making sure that what's there is worth the price of admission.

"It's a one-off game," Yoshida said. "We're asking players to pay the full price for this experience, and so we want an experience that's going to equal the amount of money that players are going to be paying and we want them to have satisfaction equal to what they paid or even more than that."

Reading this is surely music to the ears of anyone who's suffered seeing their favorite franchises turn into online live-service games, but Yoshida added that we could see more of Final Fantasy 16 post-launch if there's enough interest.

"We have no idea if people are going to fall in love with Valisthea and fall in love with Clive's story and want to see more of the world and more of its characters," he said. "So while we always want to consider DLC or spinoffs or those types of things where you can learn more about the game, first we want to see if Valisthea and Clive are really things players around the world want to see more of and then make that decision."

For now, Final Fantasy 16 releases June 22 on PS5, with a gameplay demo launching roughly two weeks ahead of that date. You can check out our hands-on Final Fantasy 16 preview to see what we think of the early build.

