Unseen Spider-Man: No Way Home footage is the focus of a new re-release trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming back to cinemas with a ‘More Fun Stuff’ re-release. The second outing for Spidey’s billion-dollar hit will feature 11 minutes of new footage – and a brand-new trailer has teased what to expect from those previously-unseen scenes.

The 15-second teaser, which you can see above, features moments from No Way Home intercut with deleted scenes. In one, Peter is climbing the walls at Midtown High while, in another, he’s catching a thief – one that appears to be played by Tom Holland’s brother, Harry.

Previous rumors had indicated that five scenes had been left on the cutting room floor, either for a re-release or as extras on a home release. While we can take them with a pinch of Spidey-Salt, the possible scene titles should clue us in on what to expect.

‘Interrogation Scene (extended)’ feels like an extra dose of Damage Control for Peter, MJ, and Aunt May at the outset of No Way Home, while 'Peter’s Day at Midtown High' points to more of the fallout from the webhead’s secret identity being revealed to the world by Mysterio. If the other deleted scenes – 'Undercroft Montage', 'The Spideys Hang Out', 'Happy’s Very Good Lawyer' – ring true then we’ll be getting more of the Spider-Man villains, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be re-released in cinemas on September 2 – and Marvel has just announced that tickets are now on sale. For more from the wallcrawler, check out our ranking of the best Spider-Man movies.