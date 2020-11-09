Spider-Man: Miles Morales has custom-made Adidas shoes

Insomniac, Marvel, and Adidas have collaborated to create some special kicks for Miles Morales to show off in his new game.

The trio have teamed up to create two special pairs of shoes for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which releases later this week on November 12 for PS4 and PS5. The shoes are called the Superstar Silhouettes, and they come in high top and low top variants in Insomniac's game.

(Image credit: Sony)

These shoes won't be automatically equipped to Miles Morales in the game, though. You'll have to seek out the two special outfits that kit him out with the Adidas shoes. It's not been revealed which in-game outfits these are, however.

Adidas is actually replicating these shoes for purchase in real life. Head over to Adidas.com/Marvel, where you can pre-order the shoes for launch on November 19 in the US and Canada, and December 4 in the UK and Europe.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is just one of several PS5 launch games arriving on day one, some of the other headliners being Demon's Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Check out our full Spider-Man: Miles Morales review to see what we made of Miles' solo outing.

