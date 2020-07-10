You’re going to want to see this Donald Glover Community easter-egg in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been out for nearly two years and viewers are still finding hidden wonders within the Academy-award winning movie.

Twitter user @nadirbarnes recently shared a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Easter egg within Uncle Aaron’s (Mahershala Ali) home. As Miles playfully trains with a boxing bag, the TV in front of him appears to show a frame from Community season 2 episode 1 “Anthropology 101” in which Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) wakes up in Spider-Man pyjamas.

this is the best easter egg pic.twitter.com/txoIbvOkfEJuly 9, 2020

The Community scene was an inside joke around the prolific fan campaign that sought to have Glover cast as the web-slinger in Marc Webb’s 2012 movie, a role that ultimately went to Andrew Garfield. Some fans suspect the actor serves as inspiration for the look of Miles Morales, created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, as the character made his comic book debut following the campaign.

Community creator Dan Harmon told Vulture in 2010, "It's definitely a cutesy inside wink at the Donald Glover for Spider-Man campaign.” As for the Spider-Verse Easter egg, it looks to be an inside wink at an inside wink, and was actually was hinted at shortly before the release of the movie. "We just thought it was a neat little nod," producer Phil Lord said in a 2018 interview. "It may or may not actually be in the movie," producer Chris Miller added, "You have to watch to find out."

Production on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is already underway, with a 2022 release date. Producer Christopher Miller recently told fans on Twitter that “It’s going to make the first movie look quaint,” adding that: “The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away.”