Spider-Man gets a new Green Goblin-inspired Spider-suit and Glider

Norman Osborn, one of Spider-Man's oldest and fiercest foes, will return in Spider-Man #7 and #8, following Spider-Man #6/#900's introduction of the new Sinister Adaptoid android villain which possesses all the powers of the Sinister Six.

Amazing Spider-Man #8 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Perhaps best known as the Green Goblin, Osborn last appeared at the end of writer Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run where he seemed to be partially reformed after an encounter with the villain known as the Sin-Eater.

Now, he returns in the upcoming 'What did Spider-Man Do?' arc which launches writer Zeb Well's new volume of the title, though it seems he'll be taking a very different role in Peter Parker's life.

New Goblin-inspired Spider-Man design by Patrick Gleason (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Hot on the heels of the 'Spider-Man Beyond' arc in which Ben Reilly became the main Spider-Man using tech and support from the villains Beyond Corporation, it seems Norman Osborn will somehow recruit Peter Parker into OsCorp, giving him new, Green Goblin-esque tech that includes what looks like a Spider-themed glider, much like Osborn's classic Goblin Glider.

To go with the new tech and OsCorp association, artist Patrick Gleason has created a new Spider-suit which incorporates numerous weapons and gadgets derived from Osborn's tech. You can see the design in the gallery below.

Amazing Spider-Man #7 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Gleason's design sheet also indicates that Spidey's new gear will include 'Egg Bombs,' no doubt Spider-styled versions of the Green Goblin's Pumpkin Bombs, as well as a mask-like helmet with a digital face that can change appearance.

Along with the announcement of Osborn's return, Marvel has released the main covers for Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 by artist John Romita, Jr., who also provides interior art for both issues.

Amazing Spider-Man #7 goes on sale July 6. Amazing Spider-Man #8 goes on sale July 27. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

This seems like an appropriate occasion to review Spider-Man's biggest comic book retcons, revamps, and re-dos.