Spider-Man gets a new Green Goblin-inspired Spider-suit and Glider

Norman Osborn, one of Spider-Man's oldest and fiercest foes, will return in Spider-Man #7 and #8, following Spider-Man #6/#900's introduction of the new Sinister Adaptoid android villain which possesses all the powers of the Sinister Six.
Perhaps best known as the Green Goblin, Osborn last appeared at the end of writer Nick Spencer's Amazing Spider-Man run where he seemed to be partially reformed after an encounter with the villain known as the Sin-Eater.
Now, he returns in the upcoming 'What did Spider-Man Do?' arc which launches writer Zeb Well's new volume of the title, though it seems he'll be taking a very different role in Peter Parker's life.
Hot on the heels of the 'Spider-Man Beyond' arc in which Ben Reilly became the main Spider-Man using tech and support from the villains Beyond Corporation, it seems Norman Osborn will somehow recruit Peter Parker into OsCorp, giving him new, Green Goblin-esque tech that includes what looks like a Spider-themed glider, much like Osborn's classic Goblin Glider.
To go with the new tech and OsCorp association, artist Patrick Gleason has created a new Spider-suit which incorporates numerous weapons and gadgets derived from Osborn's tech. You can see the design in the gallery below.
Gleason's design sheet also indicates that Spidey's new gear will include 'Egg Bombs,' no doubt Spider-styled versions of the Green Goblin's Pumpkin Bombs, as well as a mask-like helmet with a digital face that can change appearance.
Along with the announcement of Osborn's return, Marvel has released the main covers for Amazing Spider-Man #7 and #8 by artist John Romita, Jr., who also provides interior art for both issues.
Amazing Spider-Man #7 goes on sale July 6. Amazing Spider-Man #8 goes on sale July 27. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.
