Amazing Spider-Man #900 celebrates 60 years of Spidey with a new twist on the Sinister Six

Update: Just as we thought, this week's simple teaser for Amazing Spider-Man #900 (seen below) has been revealed as introducing the so-called Sinister Adaptoid - a new version of classic Avengers villain the Super-Adaptoid who combines all the powers and style of Spidey's foes the Sinister Six into one deadly package.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #900, written by Zeb Wells with art from Ed McGuiness, along with covers from McGuiness and John Romita, Jr., introduces the Sinister Adaptoid who possesses all the abilities of the original Sinister Six: Doctor Octopus, Electro, the Vulture, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and Sandman.

But where does the Sinister Adaptoid come from? According to Marvel's announcement, it's created by "someone from Spider-Man's past."

"There's nothing I love more than a giant-size Spider-Man anniversary issue, and I'm pulling out all the - ah, what does it matter what I think," Zeb Wells says in the announcement. "Ed McGuiness is drawing a super-sized Spider-story. Who isn't going to check this out???"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Zeb and Ed are trying to do the impossible - top Lee & Ditko's Amazing Spider-Man #1!" adds editor Nick Low. "And that’s not the only thing that #900 has - including some shocks that are going to make you say WHAT WERE THEY THINKING?!?!"

Amazing Spider-Man #900 is due out in June. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Original story follows...

Amazing Spider-Man is about to relaunch with a new #1 from writer Zeb Wells (head of the current 'Beyond Board' Amazing Spider-Man writers team) and classic Spidey artist John Romita, Jr. to celebrate 60 years since Spidey's 1962 debut. But that new Amazing Spider-Man #1 also doubles as the legacy numbered Amazing Spider-Man #895 - and just as Marvel is laying the groundwork for the new title, the publisher is also looking ahead just a few issues to the milestone Amazing Spider-Man #900.

A new teaser - bare bones though it may be - announces Amazing Spider-Man #900 from creative team Zeb Wells and artist Ed McGuiness.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The teaser, consisting simply of the words "Zeb Wells. Ed McGuiness. Amazing Spider-Man #900," features the straightforward message in cut out text, with its block style letters filled in with art presumably from Amazing Spider-Man #900 (which doubles as Amazing Spider-Man #6 in the numbering of the new volume).

What's in the art? It's largely obscured, but it features Spider-Man seemingly facing off against members of the Sinister Six, including what looks to be Electro and Doctor Octopus.

But a closer look seems to indicate that rather than being a new Sinister Six of some kind, what's shown in the art may actually be a single villain with all the powers of the Sinister Six, built on the somewhat familiar green body of the power-absorbing android the Super-Adaptoid.

Marvel promises more information about Amazing Spider-Man #900 to come on March 8, with the issue itself scheduled for release in June. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full June 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.