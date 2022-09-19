Spider-Man first-person mod comes in 'cool' and 'oh no I'm gonna throw up' versions

A modder has created a way for you to play Spider-Man in first-person, and the mod helpfully comes in both playable and vomit-inducing variations.

Last week, prolific modder jedijosh920 published a video showcasing a first-person mod for the PC version of Spider-Man which would allow you to swing through New York City from Peter Parker's point of view. Billed as an idea of what a first-person mode in Spider-Man 2 might look like, the mod doesn't appear to be available for the public, but the video showing it in action is extremely cool.

However, the mod takes some liberties with reality with Spider-Man's perspective, locking the camera straight ahead even as he'd be twisting and flipping through the air. jedijosh920 got numerous comments speculating on what the mod would look like if it truly followed the superhero's perspective, so the modder quickly put a new video together showing it off.

Folks, be warned that the video below might make you nauseous. I do not often get motion sickness - at least not outside of overlong VR sessions - but this clip has me a bit woozy. The camera follows every tiny tilt and turn of Spidey's head, and I'm not gonna lie, I couldn't actually finish the two minute clip. View it if you dare.

You might already recognize jedijosh920's handle if you've been paying attention to Spider-Man mods, as that's the name behind some of the most cursed mod compilation videos out there. Clearly, the habit hasn't ended.

If you're looking for the best Spider-Man mods on PC, you know where to click.