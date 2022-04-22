Spider-Man dev "absolutely would" remake the original PS1 game

The Spider-Man game series is now probably best known for 2018's Spider-Man, and its follow up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, both developed by Insomniac Games. But long before the Ratchet and Clank creator treated us to its take on the web-swinging superhero, Spider-Man was in the hands of developer NeverSoft.

NeverSoft's virtual Spidey adventure, simply titled Spider-Man, was released all the way back in 2000. Despite the technical limitations of the time, web-swinging around the game's 3D environments made for a fun and immersive experience. It managed to really capture the feel of the franchise and was arguably the best Spider-Man game at the time.

There are no doubt many who would like to see Spider-Man's original PS1 outing given a modern makeover. Someone who's clearly keen to see that happen is the game's lead designer Chad Findley.

When asked by GamingBible whether he would be interested in working on a remaster or remake of the game, Findley says, "While I would initially be reticent because of the nightmarish licensing and approval processes that are around these days... I absolutely would do it."

"I love Spider-Man. It was such a great, nerdy character with stories that always have positive messages and themes while also still being exciting and fun. Stuff we need these days," he adds.

As Findley points out, there's a lot of red tape around a potential remake, but if more individuals are as enthusiastic as he is, who knows what might happen.

As well as a Spider-Man sequel, Insomniac is also working on a Wolverine game which seems poised to begin motion capture very soon.

