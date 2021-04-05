Space Jam: A New Legacy is full of nostalgia in first look trailer

Over the weekend, the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy dropped, and it’s packed with Looney Tunes fan favorites, Lebron James, all the 90s and 00s nostalgia, and even a reimagining of an iconic NBA moment.

You can watch the trailer below:

Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives 25 years after the first film, the Warner Bros. sequel will again feature an NBA superstar trying to help save the toon universe, but this time he has to rescue his son too.

The living-legend known as Michael Jordan starred in the beloved original film. There is no word yet on if he will make a surprise cameo in A New Legacy. The sequel also marks the first theatrically released film to feature Looney Tunes characters since 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action.

A New Legacy will also feature Zendaya as Lola Bunny's voice, the official Twitter account for the film announced on Saturday. Lola Bunny gives her best Dwayne Wade impression in the trailer while running away with open arms as James dunks the ball. NBA and Miami Heat fans may remember the moment from the time Jame and Wade were teammates.

Sonequa Martin-Green and Don Cheadle star alongside Zendaya, among several NBA and WNBA players. Along with hoping for Jordan to make a cameo, fans of the first film wish on a toon star for Bill Murray and Wayne Knight cameos.

Fans won't have to wait long as Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on July 16 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days, along with other upcoming movies that will be available on the streamer.

