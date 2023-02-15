South Park season 26 release schedule: When is episode 3 out on Comedy Central?

South Park has returned for its 26th season on Comedy Central, with plenty more satire, hilarity and shocking moments for viewers to enjoy. Two episodes have already aired of the adult animation show, with Kanye West and the Royal Family parodied so far. Details are light at the moment about what to expect from the rest of the season, but it seems likely there will be plenty more contemporary commentary on the way from the Trey Parker and Matt Stone show.

However, given we don't yet know how many episodes the new season will feature, it can be a little hard to work out when it will be released each week. That's where we come in. We've compiled everything we know so far about streaming South Park season 26 wherever you're watching. Read on for our complete guide to the new episodes, from where you can stream it to when exactly they'll be airing.

When is South Park season 26 episode 3 out on Comedy Central?

South Park season 26 episode 3 is set to air in the US on Comedy Central at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, February 22. The episodes are also available the next day on HBO Max.

Across the pond, episode 3 will be available on Thursday, February 23 at 10pm GMT on Comedy Central UK. The channel is available via Sky and NOW TV's on-demand service.

Where can you watch South Park season 26?

Watch South Park season 26 from anywhere in the world

It's possible to watch South Park on almost any streaming service of your choice from the selection above. However, normally you will find yourself geo-blocked from doing so, but a VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch South Park on 10Play, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch on 10Play from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

South Park season 26 release schedule

Comedy Central hasn't yet announced how many episodes are in South Park season 26. However, we've compiled the release schedule as we know it so far:

South Park season 26 episode 1 – February 8 – available now!

South Park season 26 episode 2 – February 15 – available now!

South Park season 26 episode 3 – February 22

