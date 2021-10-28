South Park’s first ‘movie’ in 20 years is arriving later this month

The first of 14 South Park made-for-streaming movies is arriving just in time for the holidays.

South Park: Post Covid is the first project as part of creators’ Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s bumper franchise deal that will see them make at least five more seasons and 14 movies. It’s set for release on the Paramount Plus streaming service on November 25.

"It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world. They’re just trying to get back to normal," Parker told The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair, though, are keen to temper expectations. Whereas 1999’s iconic South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut was a fully-fledged musical with an 81-minute runtime, the scope of the new ‘movies’ will be a little smaller – and run for around an hour.

"With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed," Parker said. "And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math."

Stone added: "We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale."

The second as-yet-untitled movie is set for release in December. Beyond that, years of heading down to South Park awaits.

