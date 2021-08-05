South Park is getting at least five more seasons and 14 new movies

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a new deal that means their animated sitcom will run until at least season 30 – and 14 new movies are in the works, too.

Two new movies will be made for Paramount Plus every year, starting in 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter , Parker and Stone think of the two initial films as one story broken into halves. The deal, first announced in parent company ViacomCBS' second-quarter earnings report, is reportedly worth a whopping $900 million.

These aren't the only new South Park projects in the works, either – it was also reported that a new South Park video game from the series creators was in active development.

South Park first aired in 1997 and season 25 is due to be released next year. It revolves around four main characters, Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan, and their exploits in the titular Colorado town – it's known for its profanity and dark humor, which has created its fair share of controversy over the past 24 years.

As for the series' feature-length endeavors, it isn't the first time for that, either. A movie titled South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was released in 1999 – it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song and



appeared in the 2001 edition of Guinness World Records for "Most Swearing in an Animated Film".