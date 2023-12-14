Soulslike speedrunner beats Lies of P in 6 hours with nothing but a wrench

A Lies of P expert with only a wrench in hand has beaten the Soulslike action-RPG without dying or using a single consumable item.

The insurmountable challenge was undertaken by streamer Parkenharbor, and the whole thing culminated in the great clip below. That's right: they beat Lies of P without using a special Fable Art, Legion Arm, or Summon ability, while also not dying and without using up a single consumable item. The game is barely three months old, for Christ's sake.

I BEAT LIES OF P WITHOUT DYING A SINGLE TIMENO FABLE ART, NO LEGION ARM, NO SUMMON, NO CONSUMABLES, NO THROWABLES, ALL BOSS AND MINIBOSSJUST ME AND MY WRENCHI LOVE THIS GAME SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/Opxe0LEXyxDecember 12, 2023 See more

Parkenharbor beat Lies of P with nothing but their dodging skills, and the Big Pipe Wrench. Although, for what it's worth, we'd be remiss not to point out that the Big Pipe Wrench has a lot of fans out there in the Lies of P community, with some on Reddit claiming the weapon can even one-shot minibosses.

Speaking of bosses, the run from Parkenharbor included every miniboss and every main path boss in Lies of P. That's 27 total boss fights, not including the enemies littering the map in between. The climactic fight against the Nameless Puppet just above to round out the whole run is a really good example of just how well they've got the dodge timing down in the action game.

Oh, and the entire thing was accomplished in just over six hours. HowLongToBeat has the critical path for Lies of P, taking just over 30 hours for the average player, if you want to know just how impressive this is. Then again, this is the streamer who can beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in just over 31 minutes, so yes, they know what they're doing when it comes to speedrunning.

I think what's really sublime about this speedrun, aside from the whole not dying business, is the fact that Parkenharbor never uses a Legion Arm ability. It's quite literally playing the game one-handed. Keep an eye on Parkenharbor's YouTube channel if you're after some very creative speedruns, including two-player Soulsborne speedruns, and two players using one controller.

Check out our guide on the best Lies of P weapons if you're looking to give yourself and helping hand.