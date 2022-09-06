Sony unveils Gray Camouflage Collection for PS5, coming this fall

Sony has just unveiled a new color scheme for the PS5 and its accessories, the Gray Camouflage Collection.

The new design will be available as a console cover for both versions of the PS5, allowing you to swap out your current cover for a stylish new gray camo pattern. For a matching set, you can also get the Pulse 3D wireless headset and DualSense wireless controller.

“The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel,” reads a post on the PlayStation blog (opens in new tab). “If you look closely, you’ll notice that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern.”

As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on the Gray Camouflage Collection, pre-orders will be starting later this month, on September 15. The PS5 console cover and DualSense wireless controller will launch globally on October 14, while the Pulse 3D wireless headset will follow shortly after, in December.

In the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, the controller will be available exclusively on the PlayStation Direct website (opens in new tab) for two weeks before being rolled out at other participating retailers starting October 28. Meanwhile, the PS5 console covers in Gray Camouflage will be available exclusively on PlayStation Direct in these locations.

Last month Sony announced that its much sought-after console would be seeing a price increase around the world, with the exception of America. In a statement, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said the PS5 price hike was “a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business.”

