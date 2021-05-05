Sony and Nike team up with basketball star Paul George to release custom PS5 shoes

Sony and Nike have collaborated with basketball star Paul George on a pair of PS5 themed shoes.

It’s not the super-star line up that you might have been expecting Sony to unveil, but it’s still a bit of a dream team. Sony has partnered with Nike and basketball star Paul George to create the the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway shoes, a custom pair of kicks styled after the PS5 itself. The LA Clippers star explains the design of the shoes in an article over at the PlayStation blog.

The visual styling is obviously very reminiscent of the PS5, with the sleek white curves complimented by black and blue accents. The tongues of the shoes are emblazoned with the PlayStation and PG logos, and there is a PS5 symbol near the bottom of each shoe on the outer edge. George and the design team apparently worked with Yujin Morisawa, the artist who designed the PS5, on the collaboration.

The blog also talks about how the shoes are covered with iconic PlayStation shapes, although it's a little difficult to pick those out.

Of course, the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway shoes can’t be truly inspired by the PS5 unless they are almost impossible to get your hands on. They will only be sold in select regions starting from May 14, and you’ll need to download the Nike SNKRS app or watch your local Nike website for more information.

The article makes no mention of exactly how many pairs of shoes will be available, but we’re assuming these are going to be rare, expensive, and highly sought after. So good luck.

