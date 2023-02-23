Sons of the Forest release time and date are soon, with the game launching globally at February 23, 9AM PST on Steam and PC. The game offers an expanded version of the bleak survival experience provided by the original game, with new features, horrors and more besides for players to encounter. For those who want to make sure they're ready to go at the starter's pistol, we've laid out the full Sons of the Forest release time and date below, for all different timezones so you know when you specifically can be ready to suffer.

The Sons of the Forest release sees it unlock at the following times:

PST/PT: 9:00 AM, February 23rd

9:00 AM, February 23rd EST/ET: 12.00 PM (midday), February 23rd

12.00 PM (midday), February 23rd GMT: 5.00 PM, February 23rd

5.00 PM, February 23rd CET: 6.00 PM, February 23rd

The game can be preordered on Steam, and will specifically enter early access, rather than a full release (which the developers estimate will be roughly 6-8 months). However, it'll still be playable, and by all accounts even this early access version is still a pretty comprehensive version of the game, though it's not clear yet exactly what remains to be added or how different its final form is going to be.

Of course, the game itself is only releasing on PC at the dates mentioned above. For more info about its presence on console platforms, check out our page on ports for Sons of the Forest on PS4, PS5 and Xbox.