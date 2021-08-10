Sonic the Hedgehog 2 may star Idris Elba as Knuckles - no, really

It's looking an awful lot like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will star Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna.

The actor posted an image of Knuckles' distinct spiked gloves on his official Twitter account, along with the caption "Knock, knock." Unless Elba has suddenly become very invested in the hand coverings of cartoon egg-laying mammals, this looks like him teasing his unannounced casting as the voice of Sonic's big red pal. Not Big the Cat big, but you know what I mean.

Knock, knock....#SonicMovie2 #Knuckles pic.twitter.com/N1PW5XaCEdAugust 10, 2021

According to the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 plot leak which surfaced less than a week after filming wrapped in May , Knuckles will appear in a villainous role as Dr. Robotnik's new partner: the two are apparently searching for an emerald with the power to create and destroy civilizations. Insert that "Obama chuckled. 'You mean the Chaos Emeralds?'" fan fiction meme here.

If Idris Elba seems like too big of a get for playing a one-off villain's henchman, well, you're probably right: Knuckles often has a contentious relationship with Sonic, going from friends to rivals and back again, but he always ends up one of the good guys. The cinematic sequel will likely follow a similar arc.

With Knuckles' casting all but confirmed, the last big question is who will take on the role of Sonic's not-rival-just-BFF Tails in the sequel. We'll keep an eye on Twitter for yellow fox tails until we find out for sure.