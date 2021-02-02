Someone seemingly beat Black Ops Cold War Die Maschine zombies' level using a piano

Call of Duty: Black Ops zombies’ Die Maschine Easter Egg level has seemingly been beaten by someone using a piano.

Reddit user u/grooviehoovie filmed themselves playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Zombies and uploaded the clip to /r/blackopscoldwar, titling it: “I finally beat the entire Die Maschine Easter Egg with a Piano... this was my reaction”. As of writing this story, the post currently has over 500 upvotes.

In the video, you can see the gameplay and a box to the left of the screen seems to show that this person is playing Black Ops by using a piano to control their character's movement, being able to functionally shoot and move as well.

The clip begins with ‘Hoovie’ on the final wave of the 'Die Maschine' Easter Egg level. Now, all they have to do is ‘get to the choppa’ before time runs out, otherwise, they'd be in deep *ahem* treble.

It looks like the piano has been rigged to a system and has certain keys assigned to all the controls, like how one key is able to instantly snap the camera left or right depending on the keypress, as opposed to using an analog stick or a mouse to change your view.

Strangely, it seems to function perfectly well, but it looks like it requires not just the technical know-how, but also some extremely frantic finger movements to nail all the controls.

As you might expect, people on Reddit were loving the footage, with one commenting “That’s funny as s**** and insanely impressive! Now, try to beat the next map's Easter Egg with a recorder.”

Another commented, however, calling the legitimacy of the footage into question: “Post the full video or there's no reason to believe this".

At the end of the video, you can hear the gamer joking about how it was their “first try” and “totally not the 11th attempt”. Regardless of how many tries it took, this is still a brilliant achievement if it's possible.

How one hooks a piano up to a game and uses it as a controller, however, is perhaps the most confounding thing of all.

