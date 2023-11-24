Some of the best cozy games I've ever played are currently on sale for Black Friday

It feels like these Black Friday cozy gaming deals were made for me. I've put several (hundreds) of hours into the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons as well as dabbled in games such as The Sims 4 , and Disney Dreamlight Valley - but if you're just getting started on your cozy gaming journey, now is the best time to pick up these titles and more as they're even cheaper than usual thanks to the annual savings event.

The best deal out of the bunch has to be The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion which is currently 50% off at Amazon - I've only seen a slightly bigger discount once around this time last year. The DLC usually costs fans $40 but it does add a lot of interesting new features to EA's life sim. For example, you'll be able to set your Sims up on a farm, raise animals, get cozy new items, and much more. It's important to note here that the deal on this one is only available for PC players, so if you're used to playing The Sims 4 on PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch - you're out of luck this time.

The good news, though, is that there's plenty of other cozy games we've found deals for across several of the consoles I've just mentioned. With the holidays coming up, now is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved to some relaxing games. I believe some of the games on this list only get better when played co-op so if you wanted to get more for your money, you should definitely consider picking them up while the deal is on.

Today's best Black Friday deals on cozy games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $47.93 at Amazon

Save $12.06 - You can't call yourself a cozy gaming fan if you haven't at least tried to live on a deserted island surrounded by anthropomorphic animals. The Nintendo series has been going since 2001 but New Horizons - the latest iteration - has got to be the most popular so far. Switch games don't often get a big discount, so it's worth picking this one up if you haven't yet!



Buy it if:

✅ You like laid-back simulation games

✅ You've always wanted to try the Nintendo staple

✅ You want another island to visit



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer more intense games

❌ You don't want a game you have to put a lot of hours into

Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Cozy Edition' - Nintendo Switch | $49.94 $34.99 at Walmart

Save $14.95 - It doesn't get much cozier than the 'cozy edition' of an already cozy game. If you're already an avid player of games like The Sims and also happen to be a fan of Disney, Disney Dreamlight Valley is literally the perfect game for you. It's important to remember that this version of the game is provided via a download code, so don't be disappointed when you open the game's box and find it empty inside! Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of The Sims and Disney

✅ You're looking for a life sim with a magical twist

✅ You want to play it on the go



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate the idea of Mickey Mouse being your neighbor Other deals available on: PS5 (Walmart - $34.99) & Xbox Series X (Walmart - $34.99).

Cult of the Lamb - Nintendo Switch | $34.96 $24.99 at Walmart

Save $9.97 - Okay, hear me out. This may look more like a horror game than a cozy game, but it's definitely been a hit with cozy gamers since its release in 2022. The roguelike isn't a life sim like the other games on this list but it is full of adorable animals - just ignore the whole cult thing. Cult of the Lamb is available on multiple platforms but is enjoyable on Switch due to its handheld capabilities. Buy it if:

✅ You want to play something other than life sims

✅ You're a fan of roguelikes

✅ You want to see what it would be like to be a cult leader

Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a more family-friendly game

❌ You never plan to play it handheld



Other deals available on: PS5 (Walmart - $26.99)

Cozy Grove - PS5 | $29.99 $2182 at Amazon

Save $8.17 - Similar to Cult of the Lamb, Cozy Grove has a slightly spookier vibe to it than the other games on this list. It's definitely still a great one to try if you're looking for a new twist on the life sim genre. You can also pick this one up on PC, Switch, and Xbox, but this deal is just for PS5 for now.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to try a slightly spooky cozy game

✅ You like beautiful game art



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to play this handheld

The Sims 4 Cottage Living expansion - PC | $40 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20.01 - If you've been playing The Sims 4 for a while now, you should know all about its expansions. If not, it basically works like this. You can buy The Sims 4 for free now and can enhance your virtual life with these optional expansions. These don't usually go cheap, so you should definitely want to jump on this one sooner rather than later so you can start living your best cottage-core life.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to add animals, crops, and more to The Sims 4

✅ You're looking for ways to spice up The Sims



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't already have The Sims 4

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Premium Edition - PS5 | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Story of Seasons is one of the best-known farming sims/life sims/cozy games out there. So if you're yet to play it, take this as a sign to give it a go. This premium edition also comes with a ton of extras including a little goat plushie - what more could you want?!



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of Harvest Moon

✅ You want to live your best farm life



Don't buy it if:

❌ Farming sims aren't your thing



Other deals available on: Nintendo Switch & Xbox Series X both via the same Amazon link.

