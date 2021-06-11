Some of our favorite super fast WD SSDs for PC, PS5, and Xbox are up to $110 off today

Best Buy is currently running a sale featuring some deep discounts on SSDs for gaming. This is useful because, and it's common knowledge now for most, but as games continue to become more demanding; they, in turn, require much more space. It's common now for some titles to take up 70GB, and that's when installing from the disc - and that's just on console!



PC gamers have long since adapted to having an all-digital library - thanks to the market dominance of Steam in the early 2000s, and the trends in recent years like Uplay and Epic Store. Even so, high-speed SSDs are needed now more than ever to keep up with current PC hardware. For a deeper dive, check out the best SSDs for gaming for more.



Unfortunately, there's no current way of installing an internal SSD into the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but there are, thankfully, a whole host of suitable external options on the market to keep your consoles ticking over. If the deals below aren't to your taste for the new consoles, then we have a full guide for the best PS5 SSDs which can help narrow your search. Bear in mind on PS5 and Series X you can play last-gen games straight from the external drives below and store new-gen titles before moving them back to the console to play them, which is much quicker than redownloading them.

WD Black SN750 NVMe 1TB | $260 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $110: With Western Digital promising that this 2nd gen line of its Black Series SSDs is six times faster than its standard SATA 3 SSD series - with data transfer rates of up to 3,470MBs/s - the SN750 is seriously quick for downloading and booting the most demanding games on the market. Keep in mind two additional things if you're interested in this drive; it's only for PC and not the current generation consoles, and if you want something smaller, it's available in 500GB form as well. The bigger sizes are currently not on sale, but WD has doubled it to a 2TB version and a mammoth 4TB if you've got the coin for it. View Deal

WD My Passport 1TB External SSD | $230 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $80: If you're after something a bit more plug and play, the WD My Passport could be the storage solution you've been searching for on console - to make your digital library extend further. It couldn't be easier using this on the PS5, as the unit uses a speedy USB-C connection. If you're wanting to use it on Xbox Series X, PS4, or the Xbox One range, don't fret; there's a USB adapter provided. You can also pick it up in the blue.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB | $240 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $80: Taking full advantage of the speed benefits afforded by USB-C, this compact external drive is a great way of storing your PC games, and freeing up the active space for use on PS5 or Series X. At the same time, with 1,050MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write speeds respectively, you can be sure that you'll never have to delete those installed games from your backlog again.

