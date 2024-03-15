Fan-favorite streaming show finds new home for final season following cancellation

The fourth and final season of Snowpiercer is now set to air on AMC after the show's original network TNT scrapped the concluding chapter.

Back in 2021, TNT renewed the dystopian show for a fourth season, before announcing in 2022 that it would be the show's last. Then in January 2023, it was announced that season 4 wouldn't air on TNT as planned, due to cost-cutting measures. However, it has now found a new home with AMC acquiring the rights, airing the final season sometime in 2025.

Based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie and serving as a reboot of the film's continuity, the Emmy-nominated series follows the passengers of a perpetually moving train that is carrying humanity’s last survivors after the world has become a frozen wasteland. Both the film and TV show were inspired by the French climate fiction graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, with screenwriter Kelly Masterson adapting the novel for the film.

The cast includes Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard, and Roberto Urbina. Josh Friedman (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Graeme Manson (Orphan Black) developed the show and served as co-showunners. Emmy-nominated writer Paul Zbyszewski will serve as showrunner for season 4.

"This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong," a network spokesperson previously told Entertainment Weekly at the time of cancellation. "We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience."

Snowpiecer season 4 will air on AMC sometime in 2025.