Snag this LucidSound wireless headset for its lowest price ever

Looking for an all-purpose headset that you can use across all your devices? Look no further than the LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset, which is an officially licensed Xbox One product, but you can use it as a wired option for your PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC – you name it.

Amazon has the headset right now for just $115, which is $65 off its regular price of $189. That's its lowest price on the marketplace ever, and it's a great option for any chat or sound-based activities you're thinking about doing in your leisure time. You get the headset, a travel case, a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty for the price, a well as one-button sync with Xbox One, which makes it simple to configure and set up on the system. Just like setting up your wireless controller.

There doesn't appear to be a time limit on the deal, but it's probably best to go ahead and grab one while it's still in stock. Given all the fresh Gamescom 2019 reveals going on, it looks like you're going to have a ton of fresh games to play with multiplayer in the coming months. Best to be prepared, right? Gather your team, get the Discord ready, and sally forth with your new headset!

If you're not keen on this all-purpose headset, check out some of the best Xbox One headsets around, our picks for the best PS4 headsets, or some of the best PC headsets on the market. Guaranteed you'll find something you like.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.