Skyrim mod spinoff The Forgotten City is coming to Xbox Game Pass this month

The Forgotten, once a mere Skyrim mod and now a full-fat time loop mystery game, is one of the top picks from the Xbox Game Pass October lineup.

Microsoft announced the many games coming to Game Pass this month in a recent blog post . The Forgotten City will arrive October 28, and Game Pass subscribers will get access on PC, console, and cloud devices. Originally released back in July, The Forgotten City managed to turn one good idea into an unmissable time loop tale that still occupies our thoughts after several months. Check out our interview with solo creator Nick James Pearce to find out how it made the jump from Skyrim mod to GOTY contender .

Two games joined the Game Pass library today, October 19. First is retro FPS Into the Pit , which caught our eye earlier this year with its fast-paced gameplay, colorful dungeons, and almost BioShock abilities. Outriders, the multiplayer looter-shooter from People Can Fly, is also out on Game Pass today . Into the Pit is available on Game Pass for PC, console, and cloud devices, while Outriders is PC-only through Game Pass.

Here are the rest of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month:

Dragon Ball FigherZ - October 21 (console and cloud)

Echo Generation - October 21 (PC, console, and cloud)

Everspace 2 (game preview) - October 21 (PC)

Age of Empires 4 - October 28 (PC)

Alan Wake's American Nightmare - October 28 (PC and console)

Backbone - October 28 (console)

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 - October 28 (PC, console, and cloud)

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition - October 28 (PC, console, and cloud)