Skyrim free fishing update, Anniversary Edition additions, and more explained

Skyrim fishing and other free new Creation Club content get their due in a new update from Bethesda, which also runs down all the benefits you'll get for picking up Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

Since the new additions and new edition for Skyrim were announced nearly in the same breath back in August , it's been a little unclear what content is going where. Here's the low-down straight from Bethesda : everybody who owns Skyrim Special Edition (the version released in 2016, or 2017 on Switch) will get a mix of pre-existing and new Creation Club content for free next month. Everybody who purchases Skyrim Anniversary Edition when it's released on November 11, or the Anniversary Edition upgrade for Special Edition, will get access to all the Skyrim Creation Club content.

Those four free pieces of Creation Club content coming to all Special Edition owners in November include Fishing mode, which adds more than 20 species to catch, cook, display as trophies, or keep as pets in home aquariums. The all-new creation also adds some "fishing-related quests" to undertake. The other three pieces were previously released as Creation Club content: play the new storyline of Saints & Seducers, peruse its accompanying, ingredient-focused Rare Curios, and try not to freeze or starve to death in Survival Mode.

The November update will also change the way Skyrim handles quests added via Creation Club: they will no longer automatically initialize as soon as you start the game, which means you won't be deluged with notifications right from the word "go". Instead you'll just find them in the game as you would with any other content, and you can check their Creation Club store descriptions to see how to find them.

Bethesda is also teasing more details "coming soon" for the new-gen improvements in the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of Skyrim, but there are no specifics just yet.

